JustInvest LLC Acquires 24,480 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after buying an additional 1,453,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

