JustInvest LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,200,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $311.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

