JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,567 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

