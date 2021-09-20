JustInvest LLC Makes New $796,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $76,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

