Juventus Fan Token Market Capitalization Achieves $14.43 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.97 or 0.00025079 BTC on exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $11.54 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00125088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token (CRYPTO:JUV) is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

