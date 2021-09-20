Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $197.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.82 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,908 shares of company stock worth $728,550 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.00. 38,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.52. Kadant has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

