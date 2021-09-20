Kalmar (KALM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.11 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $669,755.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00174443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00110832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.91 or 0.06920494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,702.98 or 0.99763107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.00771443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,004,318 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

