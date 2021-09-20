Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $25.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%.

KMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

KMDA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

