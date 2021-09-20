Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Holdings Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 52.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $717.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.60. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

