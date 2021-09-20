Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.75 and last traded at $145.75. 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.91.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

