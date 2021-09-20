Keyera Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of KEY opened at C$33.10 on Monday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9620639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CSFB cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.72.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

