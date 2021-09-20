KickToken Market Capitalization Achieves $12.36 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 25% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $1.32 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00126666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045358 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,492,365,366 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

