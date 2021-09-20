Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

