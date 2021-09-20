Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

