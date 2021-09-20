KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

