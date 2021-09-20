Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

KNX stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

