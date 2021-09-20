Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE KN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,794. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,590,000.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

