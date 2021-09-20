Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

RDSMY opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

