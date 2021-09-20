Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of KFY opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

