Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 38,800 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 145.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.36. 1,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,421. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

