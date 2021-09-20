Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 29,667 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 904.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth $632,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter worth $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $40.68. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,321. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

