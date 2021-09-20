Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,762. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

