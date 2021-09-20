Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 193.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 442,962 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 278,408 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,925. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

