Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ceragon Networks worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Aegis started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,683. The firm has a market cap of $292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

