Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,956 shares of company stock worth $192,555,139 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.52. 71,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,662. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.22.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

