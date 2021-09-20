Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.11. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.