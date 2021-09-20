Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a 12-month low of $86.31 and a 12-month high of $125.81.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
