Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a 12-month low of $86.31 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

