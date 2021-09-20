KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.30 or 0.00023533 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $825.61 million and $20.24 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00124184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045263 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

