Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.33.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$39.59 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

