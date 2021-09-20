Lance Torgerson Sells 5,376 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Civeo in the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

