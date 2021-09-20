Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.96.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

