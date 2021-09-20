Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:LEGAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LEGAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGAU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 253,482 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 786,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 436,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,677,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,817 shares during the last quarter.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

