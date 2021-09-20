Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Short Interest Update

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $185,011.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.45. 748,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,341. Legato Merger has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

