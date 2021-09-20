Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Leidos worth $46,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Leidos by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

