Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,251,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 7,117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,170.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

