Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,251,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 7,117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,170.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.55.
Leonardo Company Profile
