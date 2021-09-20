Lethean (LTHN) Tops One Day Volume of $2,271.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $647,989.49 and $2,271.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,798.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.54 or 0.06974079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00364133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.75 or 0.01255190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00525958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00538931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00323234 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

