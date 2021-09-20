LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $156.85 on Friday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

