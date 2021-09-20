LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
LGIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.
LGIH opened at $156.85 on Friday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
