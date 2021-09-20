Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LICY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

