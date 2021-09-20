Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Down 33.6% in August

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 859,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 87,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,101. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNL. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

