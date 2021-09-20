LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $85,403.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00124406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00044115 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.