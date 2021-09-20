Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report sales of $2.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $11.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

LQDA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 3,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,405. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.28.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.