LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after buying an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.91 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

