L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

L’Occitane International stock remained flat at $$3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

