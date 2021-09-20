Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

