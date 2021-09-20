Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 207,606 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,606 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $52,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

