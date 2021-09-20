Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 42,294 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $64,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in KLA by 2,687.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $369.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

