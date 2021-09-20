Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,816 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $54,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $440.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.97 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.87.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

