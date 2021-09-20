Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.70% of Sabre worth $68,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $2,548,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 49.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.31 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

