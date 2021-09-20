Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $56.75 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,775,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Latham Group stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

