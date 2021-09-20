Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $62,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $180.55 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

